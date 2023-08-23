Funding for home repairs, public defense on hold as Pa. lawmakers negotiate final budget pieces

The Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg.

 For Spotlight PA/Amanda Berg
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01 copy.jpg

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds the powerful to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Nearly three weeks after Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Pennsylvania’s main state budget legislation, the code bills that will enable more than a billion dollars in spending remain in a legislative morass.

Tags