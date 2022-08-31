NICHOLS, N.Y. — A regional fundraiser helped support a high school senior from Athens Area High School after she suffered a recent loss.
A benefit dinner was held for Courtney Kinney’s college fund Saturday at Kirby Park in Nichols, N.Y. Organizers served multiple dishes that includes chicken dinners and clams by the dozen. People also donated an assortment of items that were displayed underneath a pavilion and later auctioned off for the benefit.
“I think it’s a really good turnout and I want to say thank you to everyone that showed up,” Kinney said.
Having grown up on a dairy farm, Kinney is passionate about large animals and aspires to become a veterinarian. Although she hasn’t picked a college yet, Kinney has her eyes set on possibly attending Pennsylvania State University.
The benefit also helped her after a recent loss. Her mother, Nicole Hottle Kinney passed away on June 22 at age 42, according to her obituary. She was a graduate of Towanda High School’s class of 1998 and worked for Penn-York Opportunities, Inc.
“I just felt like we needed to support her through this time,” said Julie Stoddard, an event organizer. “It’s been a great family gathering and it’s really nice.”
Stoddard knew Nicole for about five years as they worked together at Oakhill Corral, Inc. located in the Rome, Pa. area. Stoddard is the nonprofit’s assistant foreman and Nicole was an announcer for its many events. The nonprofit conducts horseback barrel races and other related competitions. Events are held on the third Sunday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. according to Stoddard.
After Nicole’s passing, Stoddard and other Oakhill employees organized the fundraiser to help Courtney with her future endeavors.
“Courtney was a little girl when I started at Oakhill, and she was always there riding,” she said. “It gives people an opportunity to grow and learn about taking care of their horses. It’s also about good sportsmanship, which is very important to me.”
Stoddard was happy to see countless attendees at the event in support of Courtney. She also encourages people in the local region to check out Oakhill Corral, Inc located on Route 187 or call 570-247-7166.
