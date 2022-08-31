NICHOLS, N.Y. — A regional fundraiser helped support a high school senior from Athens Area High School after she suffered a recent loss.

A benefit dinner was held for Courtney Kinney’s college fund Saturday at Kirby Park in Nichols, N.Y. Organizers served multiple dishes that includes chicken dinners and clams by the dozen. People also donated an assortment of items that were displayed underneath a pavilion and later auctioned off for the benefit.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.