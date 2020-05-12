The family of Zayden Saxon is raising money to help cover the costs of an upcoming surgery to help with a rare condition.
As the family explained, “Zayden has been diagnosed with Chiari malformation, a condition in which brain tissue extends into your spinal canal. It occurs when part of your skull is abnormally small or misshapen, pressing on your brain and forcing it downward. When the Chiari herniated cerebellum blocks the flow, a cavity (syrinx) can form in the spinal cord. … The MRI can show how much pressure the Chiarai malformation is putting on the brainstem and the spinal cord. If this chronic pressure is left untreated, it can cause very serious consequences including paralysis.”
Zayden has already experiencing muscle weakness, excessive falling, sleep apnea, swollen lymph nodes, and severe headaches. The surgery, which would be performed in Rochester and require a four-to-seven-day in-patient stay, would help his symptoms from progressing, but is only partially covered by insurance.
The family has already raised $5,370 through a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/we-fight-for-zayden. They are also selling T-shirts to help cover costs at www.bonfire.com/wefightforzayden.
“Any shirt purchase and donation amount will be very helpful,” the family stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.