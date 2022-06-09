ATHENS — Funds are being raised for Pam Secrist, an Athens native in need of a new, custom van.
Secrist graduated from Athens High School with the Class of 1977, after which she worked hard for 10 years to acquire her master’s degree in nursing through training at Robert Packer Hospital, Elmira College, and Syracuse University; four years later, while working at Robert Packer Hospital, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.
Multiple Sclerosis is an incurable disease that causes the infection-fighting system of the body to mistakenly damage areas of the brain and spine, resulting in numbness, tingling, mood changes, memory problems, pain, fatigue, blindness and/or paralysis.
Treatment to slow the disease was not available to Secrist for three years after her diagnosis. Despite several months of hospitalizations and nursing home rehabilitation admissions, she was still able to work for 23 years in various areas of the hospital. In recent years she has been unable to work due to progressive weakness.
Even while dealing with an advanced debilitating disease, Secrist has continued to give back to the community. She has worked with My Brother’s Keeper for the past 19 years — making quilts for the homeless — as well as the Quilt Guild, and making cat quilts for animal shelters.
Seventeen years ago Secrist was a founding member of the Valley MS Support Group, and she continues to be active in the organization by providing information to the public at Tina Pickett’s yearly Senior Fair and attending speaking engagements with local school children and community groups.
Secrist continues to be a lifetime member of the Wilawana United Methodist Church, and she has served for a number of years now as secretary treasurer.
Secrist depends on a specially modified van to get to her activities, but the van is now worn out and needs to be replaced. She is unable to use BeST bus transportation for church and evening meetings, since it is only available during the day on weekdays.
After years of poor health, Secrist has depleted her resources and her family is unable to help much. She has been told that her van is worth only $14,000 on trade in, but it would cost about $67,000 to replace the van.
A fund has been set up locally for donations to try to raise the additional $53,000 needed for her to continue her work in the community. Anyone able and willing to help can send their contributions to:
Pam Secrist #11 Van Fund
Guthrie Community Credit Union
104 North Elmer Avenue
Sayre, Pa, 18840
