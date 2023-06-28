TOWANDA — On Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., 14 teams gathered at the Towanda Golf Club to participate in Futures Community Support Services’ inaugural golf tournament.
Futures Community Support Services is a local private non-profit organization that provides services to assist and provide opportunities to those with intellectual disabilities and their families. This is their first time hosting a golf tournament to raise money for their organization. Chief Operating Officer Renee Rickert said that the proceeds from the event will go towards various services at Futures.
“The goal is we want to raise money that would enrich the lives of our individuals,” Rickert said. “It would be used to do things like build sensory rooms, to assist individuals with adaptive equipment if needed, any type of technology that could further their independence; the money would really be used for unique things because we really want to enhance people’s lives.”
Rickert is no stranger to golf; she regularly golfs and runs another tournament each year in memory of her husband. She said that the tournament would help bring people together.
“We just thought it was a great way to bring people out in the summer, bring them together,” Rickert said. “It’s something that our individuals can be here and participate in as well. The community can get to know our folks which I think is really important because I still feel to this day that there is judgement.”
Debby Bennett is a retired Futures employee of over 35 years who participated in the tournament, and she plans to participate in future tournaments to continue supporting the organization.
“I’m participating to support all the programs and the people in the community,” Bennett said.
The tournament concluded with a lunch, raffle and prizes for winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.