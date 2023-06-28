Futures Golf Tournament

14 teams were read the rules of the tournament before they teed off at 9 a.m.

 Review Photo/Maddy Vogel

TOWANDA — On Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., 14 teams gathered at the Towanda Golf Club to participate in Futures Community Support Services’ inaugural golf tournament.

Futures Community Support Services is a local private non-profit organization that provides services to assist and provide opportunities to those with intellectual disabilities and their families. This is their first time hosting a golf tournament to raise money for their organization. Chief Operating Officer Renee Rickert said that the proceeds from the event will go towards various services at Futures.