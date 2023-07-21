CANTON — Four children were given a chance at greater mobility on Thursday.

At the BLaST Intermediate Unit #17 building in Canton, four families along with BLaST staff and community members gathered for a presentation on new mobility equipment the families had been granted. Three special needs children received new strollers and one was granted a new bike.

