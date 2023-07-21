CANTON — Four children were given a chance at greater mobility on Thursday.
At the BLaST Intermediate Unit #17 building in Canton, four families along with BLaST staff and community members gathered for a presentation on new mobility equipment the families had been granted. Three special needs children received new strollers and one was granted a new bike.
The equipment was donated by Variety The Children’s Charity, a Pittsburgh-based organization that serves 71 counties in Pennsylvania and West Virginia out of its Pittsburgh office. Variety partnered with BLaST to give out the equipment.
When everyone had gathered in the building they were addressed by Daniel Coran, Director of Student Services at the IU, who thanked everyone for attending.
Deanna David was on-hand from Variety to discuss its programs.
“The bike and the stroller are all about freedom, all about mobility,” she explained.
Variety first started giving out accessible bikes to children in 2012. Deanna explained that the early success of the My Bike program in 2012 led to the creation of the My Stroller and My Voice programs, which provide custom strollers and vocal devices for children as well.
“And you can qualify for all three devices, I want to be clear,” she said, “You also can qualify for a size upgrade after three years. We don’t want the fun to end.”
Deanna said that to date Variety and BLaST had distributed 130 bikes, strollers, and communications devices in the BLaST service area of Bradford, Sullivan, Tioga, and Lycoming counties. She said Variety had been partnering with BLaST for the last three or four years.
She recounted several stories of other children who’s lives were altered after receiving a new stroller or bike, including a 17-year old who, after receiving his mobility bike, discovered other kids living down his street who he quickly became friends with.
Another child who received a vocal device was finally able to tell her doctor about ear pain she’d been having, leading to the discovery of an ear infection.
Deanna said the vocal devices were great tools for “filling in the gaps” in children’s lives.
“It’s amazing what we take for granted,” she recounted.
A representative from Blackburn Design walked the families through how to secure their children in each stroller and bike. The strollers were designed to break down and fold easily for transportation in a car.
The parents of young Parker, who was the recipient of the bike, were reminded that the bike was not meant for total independent movement, as it did not have brakes. It could, though, be set on a stand to prop the rear wheels up and make it a stationary bike.
All strollers and bike were also equipped with sturdy locking brakes parents could engage to keep the device from moving unintentionally.
Twelve year old Caiden Irvin received a new adaptive stroller.
“With his disabilities his legs get tired and he needs to sit a lot,” said Irvin’s father, Aaron. “The stroller will allow him to even go on field trips where long distances are involved”
Deanna said some who had applied for bikes would be updated on the status soon. Thursday’s giveaway in Canton was one of a number Variety and BLaST have partnered in, and they look forward to partnering again soon.
