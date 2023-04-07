Gains made in deer harvest, battle against spongy moths

A young white tail deer is shown in the forest.

 AP Photo/Matt Slocum

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission highlighted the state’s abundant natural resources, its strong deer hunting harvest, and the pesky infiltration of spongy moths in its latest annual report.

The commission manages 480 species, most of them birds and 66 species of wild mammals across about 1.6 million acres of land.