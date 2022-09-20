CANTON TOWNSHIP — February 7, 2021 was a harrowing day for Canton Township, as it was the day a surprise fire destroyed their garage building and severely damaged much of the equipment inside.
The fire started around noon that day, just a few hours after the road crew had parked their vehicles for the day.
The township supervisors held an emergency meeting not long after that in the home of the township secretary. A plan was made that night to rebuild and recover. They would base out of road foreman Bob Petrowski’s garage, and borrow equipment from nearby municipalities like LeRoy township and Canton Borough. A line of credit was established at First Citizens Community Bank in Canton to give the township financial flexibility to purchase new equipment to replace that lost in the fire. The fire had burned hot enough that eventually everything was written off as a total loss.
“They never did really figure out what caused it,” Supervisor Mark McMurray said of the fire, “It started on the east end, but they couldn’t figure out the cause.”
Canton-based Bardo Cox and Miller Builders were contracted to build the township’s new garage. Mansfield architecture firm Foor and Associates was contracted to design the new building.
When asked about the process of building the new garage, Rich Bardo said supply chain issues were a constant worry.
“It took a lot longer than it had to, we kept having to wait for things to come in,” Bardo explained.
Saturday, all the work from the last 17 months came to a conclusion. The road crew brought all the equipment to the garage. The supervisors brought coffee and baked goods, and the community was invited to an open house to view the new building and equipment.
“It feels good to have the new building,” Supervisor Gary Ferguson said as he entertained visitors from the area.
Tables were set up with representatives from Bardo Cox and Miller and Watson Diesel. Municipal authorities from neighboring townships stopped by to grab some coffee and chat with Ferguson, McMurray, and Township Secretary Elnor Blaney.
Rich Bardo discussed the finer details of the new five-door building, and engineer Larry Foor, who designed the building, was able to discuss the building as well. One major improvement over the old structure is a heated floor that will help with keeping the shop clean in the winter time.
Pictures lay on a workbench showing the extent of the fire, the damage to vehicles, and the process of tearing down and replacing the old building.
The final step will be setting up a payment plan on the line of credit.
In the end, it took a long time, a lot of effort, and some help from their community, but the Canton Township has bounced back from that February fire.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
