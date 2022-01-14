In less than two weeks the deadline to apply for the featured Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania scholarships will run out.
The Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania is offering thirteen scholarships to students who plan to further their education in horticulture, floriculture, landscape architecture, conservation, forestry, botany, biology, agronomy, plant pathology, environmental control, city planning, land management and/or allied subjects. Each scholarship award is for a minimum of $1,000.
Only high school, college or graduate students who are residents of Pennsylvania are eligible and must be sponsored by a federated garden club.
Heritage Garden Club is pleased to have sponsored three local students in the past who have been awarded scholarships.
Applications are due Jan. 27.
For more information, please contact Laura Steele at (570)297-4547 or Barb Andrus at (570) 297-3043.
