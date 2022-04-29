Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity is warning the public of scammers who are using text messages to target people about unclaimed property.
She reminded the public that the Treasury Department will never reach out via text for any of its programs, including unclaimed property, which is currently valued at more than $4 billion.
“We have to constantly be on guard against scammers,” Garrity said. “I urge anyone who receives a phishing message about unclaimed property to ignore it and promptly delete it. Do not click on any links, and do not respond to these messages. If you have any concerns, reach out to my office. We’ll be very happy to help.”
The Treasury’s Bureau of Unclaimed Property can be reached at tupmail@patreasury.gov or at 800-222-2046.
The public can search the online unclaimed property database at patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property to see if they have any property waiting and to start the claim process.
“About one in 10 Pennsylvanians is owed some of the more than $4 billion in unclaimed property waiting at Treasury,” Garrity said. “We’re always working to return as much as possible to the rightful owners. The average claim is about $1,500, which can really make a difference in someone’s life, whether they need it to pay their bills today or want to save for the future.”
