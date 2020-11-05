Bradford County’s Stacey Garrity casted her vote in the 2020 general election Tuesday morning in Athens Township with personal stakes in the game as she ran as the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania Treasurer.
As of The Review’s midnight deadline, Pennsylvania had 80.77% of precincts reporting and 18.35% of mail-in ballots counted, and Garrity led incumbent Democrat Joe Torsella 57.49% to 39% of the vote.
Garrity, a Sayre graduate, Army veteran and vice president at Global Tungsten & Powders Corporation, stated before making her vote Tuesday that her campaign for Pennsylvania Treasurer has come out of her desire to help provide “checks and balances” in Harrisburg.
“I really think that we need some checks and balances in Harrisburg,” she commented, adding that Gov. Tom Wolf “spent $900 million more last fiscal year than what was appropriated.”
“We haven’t had a Republican treasurer in 20 years and what you see in these row office positions is that people use these positions as platforms to run for something else and so they’re really not there to do the job, I don’t think they’re doing a good job for Pennsylvanians,” she continued. “I’ll be an advocate for every Pennsylvanian, I want to watch what the governor spends, his last years in office and not just blindly sign checks, I want to bring my Army values of loyalty, duty, respect, service, honor, integrity, personal courage to Harrisburg because money spent in Harrisburg does not belong to bureaucrats or politicians, it belongs to the taxpayers.”
Garrity had linked arms with President Donald Trump’s campaign through speaking at two of the president’s rallies in Pennsylvania recently, in which attendance reached approximately 15,000 to 20,000. This included reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at his rally in Scranton.
“When you’re at these rallies ... the grassroots excitement, the genuine enthusiasm is so incredibly uplifting there, it really makes me feel like Pennsylvania’s going to do alright.”
In other statewide contests:
- Pennsylvania Attorney General: Heather Heidelbaugh (R) led incumbent Democrat Josh Shapiro 55.18% to 41.94% of the vote.
- Pennsylvania Auditor General: Timothy DeFoor (R) led Nilofer Nina Ahmad (D) 59.61% to 37.29% of the vote.
