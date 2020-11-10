Bradford County’s Stacy Garrity has defeated incumbent Democrat Joe Torsella for Pennsylvania State Treasurer.
According to an announcement from Garrity’s campaign, Torsella conceded the race Tuesday afternoon.
““I’m truly honored by the faith Pennsylvanians have placed in me, and I promise not to let them down,” Garrity said in a statement. “In the Army, we lived by the most fundamental American values – honesty, integrity and selfless service – and I think Harrisburg can use some of those values. As treasurer, I will focus on holding government accountable for all taxpayers and making sure the treasurer’s office works for all Pennsylvanians, regardless of party.”
Garrity is a graduate of Sayre High School and current resident of Athens Township. She is also a 30-year military veteran with three deployments to Iraq. Before retiring as a colonel in the Army Reserves, Garrity was a two-time recipient of the Bronze Star and received the Legion of Merit.
Garrity, who is currently one of two female vice presidents at Global Tungsten and Powders Corp., also has a degree in finance and economics and a certificate from the Cornell University Business Management Institute.
“I must thank the thousands of people I met on the campaign trail who volunteered their time and offered their support. Our campaign was fueled by hardworking volunteers and regular folks who just want to make sure our government spends taxpayer dollars fairly and transparently,” she said, while also thanking God for the opportunity to serve the people of Pennsylvania.
Garrity is the first Republican to win the office of treasurer in 20 years. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Garrity received 48.89% of the vote while Torsella brought in 47.72% of the vote as of Tuesday evening. By that time, there were 49,174 mail-in ballots left to count and Garrity led Torsella by 78,731 votes.
Libertarian Party candidate Joseph Soloski earned 2.19% of the vote while votes for Green Party candidate Timothy Runkle made up the remaining 1.2%.
With the victory, Garrity thanked Torsella for his service to Pennsylvania over the years.
“Joe has implemented a number of good ideas that I hope to continue and build upon,” she said.
