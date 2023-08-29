TROY — A gas leak led to a temporary evacuation order within Troy Township Monday morning.
Around 3 a.m., Repsol Oil and Gas reported an uncontrolled gas leak from a well pad off State Route 14 in the township, according to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety. There was an evacuation order in the half mile radius of the pad, as well as the road closure of State Route 14 for air monitoring. The evacuation was lifted after personnel took samples and saw the uncontrolled leak was no longer venting. Effected residences received Code Red notification.
“Those who did not receive a call were not impacted in any way, and those who did receive have been advised of the decreased threat level and ongoing maintenance,” according to BC Public Safety.
Participating emergency personnel included the Troy Fire Department, Western Alliance EMS, PennDOT, Towanda Fire Department, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Bradford County 911.
In response to the situation, the Troy Area School District cancelled all of its evening activities following the directions of the 911 Emergency Center.
“Students were sent home immediately after school to ensure their safety if indeed anything were to occur,” said Troy Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias.
BC Public Safety stressed that there are no imminent threats, while maintenance on the pad continues.
“The EMA Office will continue communications with Repsol and their representatives, however, no additional needs or concerns are anticipated at this time and further information will be released as it becomes available,” according to Public Safety.
