TROY — A gas leak led to a temporary evacuation order within Troy Township Monday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Repsol Oil and Gas reported an uncontrolled gas leak from a well pad off State Route 14 in the township, according to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety. There was an evacuation order in the half mile radius of the pad, as well as the road closure of State Route 14 for air monitoring. The evacuation was lifted after personnel took samples and saw the uncontrolled leak was no longer venting. Effected residences received Code Red notification.