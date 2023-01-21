Zachary Gates formally announces his candidacy for Bradford County Commissioner, running as a Democrat but committed to serve all County residents.

The son of two public school teachers, Wayne and Juanita Gates, Zachary grew up in Bradford County in Springfield Township and graduated from Troy Area School District in 1998. He earned a degree in chemistry from Penn State University in 2002, and later obtained his law degree from Penn State’s Dickinson School of Law in 2005. In 2016, Gates moved back to Bradford County to start his own law firm in Troy. His loving wife, Dr. Sarah Gates, and he are blessed to have three school-age children.