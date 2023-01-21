Zachary Gates formally announces his candidacy for Bradford County Commissioner, running as a Democrat but committed to serve all County residents.
The son of two public school teachers, Wayne and Juanita Gates, Zachary grew up in Bradford County in Springfield Township and graduated from Troy Area School District in 1998. He earned a degree in chemistry from Penn State University in 2002, and later obtained his law degree from Penn State’s Dickinson School of Law in 2005. In 2016, Gates moved back to Bradford County to start his own law firm in Troy. His loving wife, Dr. Sarah Gates, and he are blessed to have three school-age children.
He is deeply involved in his community, previously acting as Administrative Council Chair for his place of worship (Faith Community United Methodist Church, in Big Pond and Wetona), serving as Troy Chamber of Commerce President, and coaching Little League. In addition, Gates currently is the Cubmaster of Cub Scout Pack 30 in Columbia Cross Roads and a Committee Member for Scouts BSA Troops 4049 and 33G, the Secretary/Treasurer for Harkness Cemetery Association, and the advisor/coach for the Troy Junior/Senior High Speech & Debate Team. He also is a member of the Troy Borough Planning Commission, the Troy Area School Foundation, and the Troy Lions Foundation. Outside of the area, Gates is involved in different nonprofit organizations, such as PGSS Campaign, Inc. (which funds the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences, an intensive STEM education experience for rising high school seniors across the Commonwealth).
Says Gates: “As an attorney, I solemnly swore that I would support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this Commonwealth. It’s something I think about every day. My firm belief is that everyone and anyone should strive to be a good citizen.”
Gates looks forward to the opportunity to meet and engage with voters across Bradford County as he runs an issues-focused, constructive campaign. He recognizes that no matter what your political party or affiliation is, he will confront the opportunities and challenges facing Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike today. Gates looks forward to learning what voters’ concerns are, while also addressing how to tackle population and workforce shortages, work on fixing mental health, substance abuse and housing problems, and bolster confidence in our government and pride in our communities.
For more information about the candidate’s official “Gates for Commissioner” committee, contact Committee Chair Bob Hugg (570-297-4580) or Treasurer Marie Seymour (570-297-3452).
