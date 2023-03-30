Gates, Pitcher Receive Endorsement of Bradford County Democratic Committee

Pictured are Zachary Gates (left) and Kim Pitcher, both Democratic candidates for Bradford County commissioner.

 Photo provided by Bradford County Democratic Committee

WYSOX – At its February 2023 meeting, the Bradford County Democratic Committee voted to endorse two candidates for County Commissioner: Zachary Gates and Kim Pitcher.

“The Committee considered that Zachary and Kim consistently have served the Democratic Party in Bradford County over the past few years, whether in protecting the sanctity of voting rights in the 2020 and 2022 elections or actively supporting local and state candidates. It’s not just a party affiliation on a piece of paper for them,” said Lisa LaBarre, County Committee Chair.