Gates, Pitcher Receive Endorsement of Bradford County Democratic Committee

WYSOX – At its February 2023 meeting, the Bradford County Democratic Committee voted to endorse two candidates for County Commissioner: Zachary Gates and Kim Pitcher.
“The Committee considered that Zachary and Kim consistently have served the Democratic Party in Bradford County over the past few years, whether in protecting the sanctity of voting rights in the 2020 and 2022 elections or actively supporting local and state candidates. It’s not just a party affiliation on a piece of paper for them,” said Lisa LaBarre, County Committee Chair.
“The Committee has concluded that these two common-sense candidates most accurately reflect the Democratic Party’s values and core beliefs on issues critical to most people in the party. Moreover, their professional backgrounds – in the legal field and in the press – demonstrated to the Committee their shared commitment to transparent government, respect for law, and positions based on facts. For these reasons, the Committee wishes Zachary and Kim the best of luck in May, and hopes to see them both vie for the general election in November.”
At a separate public meeting held by the Elections Office on March 15, Gates and Pitcher secured the first — and second — position listings for the commissioners race on the Democratic primary ballot.
According to LaBarre, democrats looking to meet these two qualified candidates may contact Joan Gustin at (570) 265-7877 or j35gustin@yahoo.com to secure a ticket to the Bradford County Democratic Committee’s annual dinner, being held on April 23 in Sayre.
