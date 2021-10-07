WYSOX TOWNSHIP — Rock and mineral enthusiasts can expect multiple eye dazzling exhibits this weekend at the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company Social Hall.
The Che-Hanna Rock & Mineral Club will present their 51st Annual Gem & Mineral Show on Oct. 9 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Oct. 10 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 111 Lake Road.
There will be a $3 admission for adults, while students pay $1 and kids under age 8 gain free entry.
A fossil and artifact exhibit will be displayed by the Susquehanna River Archaeological Center and dealers will sell fossils, gemstones, jewelry and lapidary.
Club members will showcase their personal collections and lapidary jewelry creations and attendees can purchase geodes that can be cut open for them to be the first ones to see what is inside.
Gem trees will be for sale and created at the event with bases made of minerals and each stem will have a gem attached to it.
A special attraction for kids will be the Mini-Mine where a mine car can be seen on the tracks at the event.
“I would encourage everyone to attend because they will see so many beautiful and colorful minerals,” said Hazel Remaley, the club’s publicity chairperson.
She is excited for the show’s return after last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My husband and I have been members for many years and its great to see old friends,” she said. “You see them maybe once a year at the show, so we look forward to it.”
The club was incorporated as a nonprofit in the 1960s and currently has 75 members who attend meetings on the second Wednesday of every month at the Sayre High School cafeteria where guests are always welcome, she said.
The group also organizes field trips to various places like Herkimer to collect a type of local quartz called the Herkimer diamonds.
For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page at Che-Hanna Rock & Mineral Club, Inc. or its website at www.chehannarocks.com.
