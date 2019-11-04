More than 60 places will be welcoming voters Tuesday across Bradford County for the 2019 general election.
Below is a list of polling locations as published by the Bradford County Office of Elections:
- Alba Borough: First Christian Church, 74 Church Drive, Alba, PA 16910…673-8262
- Albany Township: Evergreen Christian Church, 23 Szemple Ln., New Albany, PA 18833 363-2074
- Armenia Township: Mary Lyon Annex -Olde Covert Church, 1773 Fallbrook Rd, Troy, PA 16947...297-4474
- Asylum Township: Asylum Twp. Building, 19981 Route 187, Towanda, PA 18848…265-4339
- Athens Borough: 1st Ward AASD Administration Building (Large room in basement) 100 Canal St., Athens, PA 18810… 888-7766
- Athens Borough: 2nd Ward Chemung View Apartments, 222 Chestnut Street, Athens, PA 18810…888-5922
- Athens Borough: 3rd Ward Borough Municipal Building, 2 S. River St., Athens, PA 18810 … 888-2120
- Athens Borough: 4th Ward Page Manor Dining Area, 502 Church St., Athens, PA … 888-5772
- Athens Township: 1st District Kinsman’s Hall (Former New Life Mennonite Church), 915 Front St., Athens, PA … 247-2758
- Athens Township: 2nd District Municipal Bldg., 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 … 888-2325
- Burlington Borough: Methodist Church, (Room in basement) 62 Berwick Tpke., Burlington, PA 18814 … 297-4408
- Burlington Township: Burlington Township Municipal Building, 2030 Weed Hill Rd., Towanda, PA 18848
- West Burlington Township: W. Burlington Municipal Bldg., 13028 Route 6, Burlington, PA 18814… 297-0723
- Canton Borough: Ecumenical Church Social Room, 103 N. Center St., Canton, PA 17724… 673-5860
- Canton Township: Canton Twp. Building, 3235 Route 414, Canton, PA 17724…673-8740
- Columbia Township: Community Hall (Kindergarten Rm) 3290 Watkins Hill Rd., Col. X-Rds., PA 16914…297-2684
- Franklin Township: Franklindale Community Hall, 15 Grange Rd., Monroeton, PA 18832
- Granville Township: Granville Municipal Building, 1111 Coolbaugh Hill Rd., Granville Summit, PA 16926 673-3004
- Herrick Township: Fireman’s Hall, 6149 Herrickville Rd., Wyalusing, PA 18854
- LeRaysville Borough: Community Hall, 27 Church Street, LeRaysville, PA 18829…744-1053
- LeRoy Township: LeRoy Community Hall, 251 Mill Street, Canton, PA 17724
- Litchfield Township: Litchfield Municipal Building, 1391 Hill Rd…Sayre, PA 18840
- Monroe Borough: Monroe Public Library, 149 Dalpiaz Dr... Monroeton, PA 18832 265-2871
- Monroe Township: Community Alliance Church, 27 Alliance Ln, Towanda, PA 18848 … 265-4911
- New Albany: Borough Fire Co. Hose Room, 134 Main St. New Albany, PA 18833…363-2175
- Orwell Township: Orwell Bible Church, 1749 Orwell Hill Rd., Rome, PA 18837 … 247-2462
- Overton Township: St Paul’s Church of Overton, 781 Overton Rd., New Albany, PA 18833..924-3212
- Pike Township: V.F.W. Post 6824, 1468 Haighs Pond Rd….Rome, PA 18837
- Ridgebury Township: Municipal Bldg. 13278 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925 … 596-2731
- Rome Borough: Educational Bldg., Presbyterian Church, 929 Main St., Rome, PA 18837…247-7014
- Rome Township: Township Bldg, 28083 Route 187 (next to the YHEC Bldg), Rome, PA 18837 247-7373
- Sayre Borough: 1st Ward Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, PA 18840…888-2270
- Sayre Borough: 2nd Ward Keystone Manor (comm rm) 900 N. Elmer Ave, Sayre, PA 18840 888-6391
- Sayre Borough: 3rd Ward Wheelock Fire Hall (Milltown), 217 Frank St., Sayre, PA 18840…888-1096
- Sayre Borough: 4th Ward St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre, PA 18840…888-2412
- Sayre Borough: 5th Ward Department of Public Works, 321 S. Thomas Ave., Sayre, PA 18840…888-5131
- Sheshequin Township: Sheshequin Municipal Complex, 1774 N. Middle Rd, Ulster, PA 18850…358-3222
- Smithfield Township: Township Social Hall, 48 Factory Ln., E. Smithfield, PA 18817…596-7770
- South Creek Township: Old Gillett School, 6 School House Rd., Gillett, PA 16925…596-3353
- South Waverly Borough: Borough Building 2523 Pennsylvania Ave, Sayre, PA 18840 ... 888-2125
- Springfield Township: Township Building, 3431 Springfield Rd., Col. X-Rds., PA 16914 … 297-3600
- Standing Stone Township: Twp. Bldg, (corner of Rte.6 & Tamarack Rds) 35165 Route 6, Wysox, PA 18854…265-9460
- Stevens Township: Stevensville Community Hall, 8999 Route 706, Stevensville, PA 18845… 570-746-9151
- Sylvania Borough: Community Hall, 2553 Sylvania Rd., Troy, PA 16947… 297-4358
- Terry Township: Township Building, 1876 Rienze Rd, Wyalusing, PA 18853…746-1133
- Towanda Borough 1st Ward: Trinity Lutheran Church, 908 S. Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848 …265-5322
- Towanda Borough 2nd Ward: Towanda Fire Depart., 101 Elm St. (Plank Rd.),Towanda, PA 18848 265-2000
- Towanda Borough 3rd Ward: Independent Baptist Church, 110 Cherry St., Towanda, PA 18848...265-6213
- Towanda Township: Municipal Bldg., 44 Chapel Street, Towanda, PA 18848… 265-4344
- North Towanda Township: Municipal Building, 292 Old Mills Rd., Towanda, PA 18848…265-3749
- Troy Borough: First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 579 Canton St., Troy, PA 16914... 297-9928
- Troy Township: Oscoluwa Engine & Hose Inc., 88 Firehouse Dr., Troy, PA 16947…297-2827
- Tuscarora Township: Spring Hill Community Hall, 4249 Spring Hill Rd, Wyalusing, PA 18853 …746-3671
- Ulster Township: Ulster Township Municipal Building, 23849 Route 220, Ulster, PA 18850
- Warren Township: Warren Twp. Community Building, 187 School House Rd., Warrren Center, PA 18851...395-3594
- Wells Township: Twp. Meeting Hall, 7212 Coryland Rd., Gillett, PA 16925
- Wilmot Township: Township Building, 4861 Route 187, Sugar Run, PA 18846……746-3090
- Windham Township: Windham Twp. Community Hall, 38846 Route 187, Rome, PA 18837...247-7775
- Wyalusing Borough: Fire Hall, 24 Second St, Wyalusing , PA 18853...746-3220 or 746-1707
- Wyalusing Township: Township Building, 41654 Rt. 6 (Old IH Bldg.) Wyalusing, PA 18853… 746-4016
- Wysox Township: Wysox EMS/Ambulance Bldg., 22537 Route 187, Wysox, PA 18854…265-8466
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.