TROY — From the young to the young at heart, locals celebrated fall in full swing Saturday at the second annual Barn Harvest Dance in Troy.
The Troy Sale Barn was filled with music, laughter and friendly banter as the Barn Harvest Dance brought autumn fun to the community free of charge including square dancing, apple cider pressing, a corn box for children, tasty treats and craft tables with supplies for children to create their own fall crafts.
Any donations given at the barn dance were to be used towards the continued renovation of the sale barn’s arena facility.
Organizer Nicole Harris stated that even during a “busy day” filled with many events across the county, a large number of people of multiple generations attended the harvest dance.
“Part of the Troy Sale Barn Operating Corporation’s mission is to offer fun, free, family friendly activities and if you look at the mix of ages here, from the very young to the elderly, everybody is having a good time,” she said. “People are talking, chatting, neighbors, celebrating the fall season.”
