Penn State Extension will be offering a workshop called Getting Started in Maple Syrup for those who are interested in learning how to make their own maple syrup. The workshop will be held on Feb. 20 at the Ag Resource Center located at 9219 PA-487 Suite A, Dushore, PA 18614. The workshop will begin at 6:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes.
Maple syrup is an all-natural product that is a healthy alternative to other highly processed sugars. It is said to contain over 65 antioxidants that can help to prevent certain diseases. It can be used as a replacement for other sugars in recipes and made into other products such as maple cream, maple candy, and maple covered peanuts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.