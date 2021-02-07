Getting a look at the new treatment plant

The Towanda Borough Council, the Towanda Municipal Authority Board of Directors and employees were recently provided a tour of the new water treatment facility in North Towanda Township from TMA Manager Kyle Lane and TMA Superintendent Chad Strickland.
The Towanda Municipal Authority was established by the Borough of Towanda in 1950 for the purpose of acquiring the privately-owned Towanda Water Works and also to assume responsibility for the Borough’s sewer collection system. TMA owns and operates a regionalized water supply, water distribution system, sewage collection, and wastewater treatment plant in Central Bradford County.
Following is a historical summary as well as an overview of the system as it exists today.
Construction of the original water system began around 1886 with the installation of a cast iron transmission main from the Eilenberger Spring source approximately 14 miles south of Towanda Borough. Today, the system maintains three sources of supply, including the original spring source, and supplies potable water to approximately 2,300 metered connections in six municipalities. The Authority is an 8-member board with representatives from Towanda Borough, Monroe Borough, Towanda Township, and North Towanda Township. The Authority has two Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection licensed water operators and a third in training.
The distribution system includes more than 40 miles of water main of various size and age, including the original water transmission main from the Eilenberger Spring that is more than 125 years old. To this day, Eilenberger Spring feeds the Boroughs of New Albany and Monroe on the way to supplying the main system in Towanda Borough.
In 1996, major capital improvement projects were completed to address inadequacies within the TMA water system. The improvements included construction of a disinfection facility at the Eilenberger Spring, replacement of the finished water reservoir with an enclosed finished water storage tank, and installation of a supervisory control system (SCADA), which modernized the TMA system.
A study completed in November 1996 identified the need for an additional supply to address source redundancy and to meet future water demand. Over the next decade and a half, TMA explored the surrounding area for viable sources of supply by drilling a total of 55 exploratory wells through the services of a hydrogeologist, Casselberry & Associates. In 2013, Wysox Township Municipal Authority also constructed a water distribution system supplied entirely from TMA, further adding to TMA’s system demand.
The extensive search for new raw water sources revealed multiple potential wells, which were evaluated further in 2013 by TMA’s current consultant engineer, Stiffler, McGraw & Associates. Following the evaluation, TMA began development of three new wells: two wells at what is now called the Roberts Well Field and the Church Well all located in North Towanda Township.
The Church Well is a groundwater source with high raw water quality and requires disinfection only for treatment. The Roberts Well Field, however, is located within the floodplain of the Susquehanna River, drawing naturally filtered water through subsurface alluvial glacier outwash from a shallow bore hole. The Roberts Well Field is classified as a groundwater source under the influence of surface water and regulations require filtration. The 2013 study considered multiple filtration methods; TMA decided to move forward with the construction of a microfiltration membrane treatment facility.
Design of the membrane filtration facility began in 2016 followed by construction in the summer of 2019. The new facility was also designed to disinfect the Church Well. The overall treatment capacity exceeds 1 million gallons per day.
Additional system improvements were completed concurrently with the new source and treatment facility construction. 9,802 feet of the distribution water main in North Towanda Township was replaced to eliminate continuous service interruptions and water losses. The new improvements included the construction of a new 107,000-gallon water storage tank, replacement of existing pumps to set a more consistent pressure throughout the corridor, provisions to provide flow for fire hydrants in the corridor and service Bradford County’s new Emergency Operations Center.
Through combined efforts by TMA and Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission, TMA received a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce. In addition to the federal grant, a $500,000 grant from Bradford County and a low interest loan through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority helped fund the project. More than $1 million was spent from TMA’s capital reserves to complete the numerous studies and development of the project. Much of this reserve was established by revenue from bulk water sales and natural gas leases. The design and construction oversight were performed by Stiffler, McGraw & Associates. Construction was completed in January 2021 when the three new wells were officially placed into service and the existing North Towanda Well field was decommissioned.
TMA plans to continue improvements to the system. Their operating staff are in the process of optimizing operation of their new facilities and continue to implement their leak detection and elimination program. As part of this program, in 2020, a list of water main replacements within the distribution system was developed for implementation.
In summary, this state-of-the-art system, including the planned future improvements, has been engineered to supply a clean, reliable and environmentally-safe water supply for the Central Bradford County region for the next 50 years and beyond.
