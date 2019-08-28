Those using a walk-up ATM at the Guthrie Federal Credit Union in Sayre last month might have encountered a skimming device, according to a notification released by the credit union on Monday.
Officials said they recently discovered that a skimming device had been placed on the North Elmer Avenue ATM, affecting customers between July 11 and July 28. The credit union has notified police.
The credit union began notifying members about the incident on Monday.
“We are monitoring the accounts of the affected members and will be issuing new cards to those members (that) have been impacted by the incident,” the statement read. “Members who have experienced losses and charges due to the fraudulent transactions as a result of this incident will have their funds fully restored.”
“Safeguarding the personal information of our members remains of utmost importance to Guthrie FCU, and we have already taken measures to help prevent this type of incident from occurring in the future, including working with our ATM manufacturer to further secure our ATMs,” the statement added.
