Many gathered along Second Street Wednesday evening to see the firetrucks, floats, decorated vehicles, classic cars, and marching bands that made up the Gigantic Firemen’s Parade – an annual staple of the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s Firemen’s Celebration. The festivities continue this evening in Wyalusing Park with Family night, which includes $10 wristbands for the rides and a performance by Lance Thomas from 6 to 10 p.m. The Lone Ryderz Band will take the stage Friday from 7 to 10 p.m., with fireworks to follow. The carnival concludes Saturday with DJ music and live music from Dual Alarm, a bull raffle drawing, bingo, and more.