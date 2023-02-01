Albany Township Republican resident, Roxanne Gilbert-Wells, would like to announce her candidacy for Bradford County Auditor. County auditors are responsible for the record settlement and adjustment of all county officials and their appointees. Mrs. Gilbert-Wells 12 years experience as Albany Township Tax Collector and five years as an Albany Township Auditor provide insight into the duties and responsibilities of the County Auditor.
Mrs. Gilbert-Wells formerly was the Business Administrator for the Northern Tier Career Center. She was responsible for providing and ensuring the annual local school audit and State Auditor General Audit documents were correctly represented and in compliance with State and Federal laws. She has served as board member and treasurer for local non-profit organization, French Azilum, Inc., board member of the Bradford County Veterans Appreciation Day, and is a charter board member and treasurer of the Endless Mountains Primitive Outdoorsmen. She has served as Assistant church treasurer for Community Alliance Church and is currently the church Office Administrator. Mrs. Gilbert-Wells currently provides bookkeeping capacities for the Community Cup, LLC Café and Apartments in Towanda.
