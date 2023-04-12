SOUTH CREEK – The Gillett Active Living Center will host its pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. within its Route 14 facility.
Organizers will serve food items such as eggs, sausage, juice and coffee along with the pancakes.
No reservations are required for the occasion. The center appreciates any and all community support. Proceeds will benefit the center’s various activities, trips and events.
For more information about the Gillett Active Living Center, people can call 1-800-982-4346.
