A Gillett man faces felony strangulation charges for an alleged incident in Wells Township on Dec. 19, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

WELLS TOWNSHIP — A Gillett man faces felony strangulation related to an incident in Wells Township.

Pennsylvania State Police said that troopers went to Locust Road on Dec. 19, where they found the victim had bruising and red marks around her neck. The victim alleged that 36-year-old Christopher Lee Gates choked her until she lost consciousness.

Gates faces charges of felony strangulation: applying pressure to throat or neck, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact.

He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $45,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.

