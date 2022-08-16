generic local

WELLS TOWNSHIP — A Gillett man allegedly set a woman’s bed on fire as he physically and verbally assaulted in Wells Township on Aug. 7.

Jason Michael Pangburn, 32, hit the victim in her face with an open fist as she was driving him down Mott Town Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The two arrived at a Purcell Road residence where they engaged in a verbal argument.

