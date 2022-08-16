WELLS TOWNSHIP — A Gillett man allegedly set a woman’s bed on fire as he physically and verbally assaulted in Wells Township on Aug. 7.
Jason Michael Pangburn, 32, hit the victim in her face with an open fist as she was driving him down Mott Town Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The two arrived at a Purcell Road residence where they engaged in a verbal argument.
Pangburn left the residence to get a gas can, police said. He returned and poured gas onto the victim’s bed and she later unknowingly laid down on the gas-soaked bed. As she slid across the bed to get away, Pangburn lit the bed on fire. The victim was in extreme fear of being physically harmed, according to court documents.
When the victim left the bedroom, Pangburn yelled at her using profane language, court documents show. As she fled the house, he followed her outside and threw five gallons of water on her. The victim got into a vehicle and drove away, police said.
Pangburn faces charges of felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, summary dangerous burning and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for tomorrow at 1 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
