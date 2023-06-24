GILLETT — Nineteen-year-old Joseph Schwenk was accepted into the United States Naval Academy’s Class of 2027, and will be inducted into Plebe Summer on June 29.
Schwenk graduated from Troy Area High School in 2021 and enlisted in the Naval Nuclear Power Training Command in South Carolina. He stayed on active duty for nearly two years and applied to the Naval Academy three separate times before being accepted. He went through multiple rounds of interviews, sought out nominations from government officials and wrote several essays during his application process.
“I was down in South Carolina on active duty, and you have to go through interviews with your senators and congressmen, and write essays,” Schwenk said. “You have to get congressional nominations. I got a nomination from Fred Keller, he is a congressman for district 12 [of Pennsylvania], and I also had gotten a nomination from the secretary of the Navy.”
Schwenk was determined to get into the Naval Academy after being in several vocational engineering programs during high school, fueling his interest in mechanical and electrical engineering. He was involved in wrestling, National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society throughout high school, graduating with an overall grade point average of 98.
Traveling to Annapolis on June 27 and being inducted on June 29, Schwenk will go through six weeks of basic midshipman training during Plebe summer, where he will learn basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft. He will have extremely limited access to technology and will be undergoing daily training sessions that will prepare him morally, mentally and physically to be a professional officer in the naval service.
Although his summer training will be intense, Joseph says that he is excited but not nervous, having been through boot camp before.
The Naval Academy is a prestigious four-year service academy that only accepts approximately 1,200 students each year, with an acceptance rate of about 8%, according to the College Board.
Joseph’s father, Matt Schwenk, said that he is extremely proud of Joseph, along with his two other sons who are all serving in the military.
“There are people along the way that have supported Joseph,” Matt said. “We’re just very proud of his hard work and his desire to serve his country and other people.”
His parents say that they don’t care what he pursues as a major, they just want him to do what makes him happiest.
“I want him to pursue his passion and love what he does,” Matt said. “Selfless service is an important part of that.”
