Joseph Schwenk

 Review Photo/Maddy Vogel

GILLETT — Nineteen-year-old Joseph Schwenk was accepted into the United States Naval Academy’s Class of 2027, and will be inducted into Plebe Summer on June 29.

Schwenk graduated from Troy Area High School in 2021 and enlisted in the Naval Nuclear Power Training Command in South Carolina. He stayed on active duty for nearly two years and applied to the Naval Academy three separate times before being accepted. He went through multiple rounds of interviews, sought out nominations from government officials and wrote several essays during his application process.