A mother and daughter from Gillett participated in a national multi-sport competition for athletes ages 50 and over.
Georgia Schonher and daughter, Karlene Shimko competed in the National Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. in May. The games were supposed to take place last year, but were delayed due to COVID-19. Nearly 12,000 athletes ages 50 and over engaged in 21 sports across 13 days. Competitors were separated into five-year age divisions over.
At the games, Schonher placed seventh in shot put, sixth in discus and fifth in the hammer throw. She also bowled her way to a second place silver medal in bowling. Shimko also competed in shot put, discus, and she placed seventh in the hammer throw.
The ladies will be competing at the Pennsylvania Senior Games from July 22 to July 31 in an effort to qualify for the 2023 national competition. The state games will take place in and around Luzerne County, and the next national games will be held in Pittsburgh in July of 2023.
