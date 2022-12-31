SAYRE — A Gillett woman is in jail in lieu of $75,000 bail following her alleged involvement in an incident that took place at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre on Aug. 7.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Asia Florence Ann Nero, 28, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, grade-two felony; harassment, grade-three misdemeanor; disorderly conduct engage in fighting, grade-three misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct unreasonable noise; grade-three misdemeanor after her alleged role in the incident.