Mora Fitzgerald

Mora stands next to the playground set she built.

 Review Photo/Maddy Vogel

NEW ALBANY — 14-year-old Mora Fitzgerald of New Albany has been a Girl Scout for over 10 years now. She recently received her silver award for building a new playground set at the New Albany Park.

The silver award is the highest award that a Girl Scout Cadette can complete and is awarded to a girl scout in sixth, seventh, or eighth grade who completes projects to make the world a better place, according to the Girl Scouts official website.

