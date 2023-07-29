NEW ALBANY — 14-year-old Mora Fitzgerald of New Albany has been a Girl Scout for over 10 years now. She recently received her silver award for building a new playground set at the New Albany Park.
The silver award is the highest award that a Girl Scout Cadette can complete and is awarded to a girl scout in sixth, seventh, or eighth grade who completes projects to make the world a better place, according to the Girl Scouts official website.
The project has been in the works for a while, with Mora working last summer to fundraise for the materials, and completing the actual building of the swing set this summer.
Mora organized three can and bottle drives total to raise enough funds for the materials, putting flyers at local grocery stores, gas stations and common areas. They received donations from people in New Albany and the surrounding towns and areas.
“We also had a bunch of bottles donated by the local church,” Mora said.
Mora fundraised the entirety of the costs for the project herself. Her and her mom had four people help them build and it took about three full days.
“We built it with some help from a few of my mom’s family members and some people from around town,” Mora said.
Mora said that she was inspired to build the play set by her younger brother, who was a year old at the time and didn’t have a lot of activities to do at the park. She hopes that it will bring more people to the park to enjoy it.
“I definitely feel like this is going to last long and I feel like it’s a good addition for this town,” Mora said. “We wanted to make it more accessible for people who aren’t usually able to access normal stuff.”
