Local adult volunteers to the Girl Scouts were recognized for their hard work and dedication in a recent ceremony.
Bradford County volunteers, along with thousands of others received praise from The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council in Cicero, New York. The council hosted its traditional in-person regional volunteer appreciation dinners and awards presentations for the first time since April 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event takes place at the end of April or the beginning of May. The council serves 24 counties in New York and two in Pennsylvania. The council posted online recognitions on social media celebrating volunteers and giving them awards with some being delivered to their homes.
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of Girl Scouts. At GSNYPENN, every day is volunteer appreciation,” said Christina Verratti, the director of membership support. “We can never truly thank them enough for believing in the Girl Scout Mission; sharing their time, energy, and passion; and inspiring girls to make the world a better place.”
April was National Volunteer Appreciation Month and April 22 is Girl Scout Leader’s Day, where all adult volunteers who work as troop leaders and mentors to Girl Scouts are honored.
Many Bradford County residents were honored during the ceremony. Those awards and residents include:
- The President’s Award, which recognizes a Service Unit team that surpasses service unit goals: Service Unit 432: Six Pines and Service Unit 433: Sugarmoss.
- Volunteer of Excellence for providing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to girls’ courage: Tammy Johnson, Wyalusing; Karen Laboranti, Laceyville; Amy Soper, Towanda; and Sue Teeter, Ulster.
- The Trefoil Award for recognizing a Girl Scout volunteer team (three or more) that works together to accomplish goals: Service Unit 432 Team: Heather Ball-Harrower, Waverly; Katie Behm, Sayre; Amy Chilson, Sayre; Janet Christiansen, Athens; and Brianne Homer, Sayre.
- Good Guy Award that recognizes a male volunteer who has given extraordinary or uncommon service in his community or in the council: Brian Rich of Sayre.
- Rising Star Award recognizes a first- or second-year leader who has hit the ground running and made an immediate impact on Girl Scouts: Kristine Podolinski of Sayre.
The Volunteer Years of Service Award Pin recognized an adult member for years of active volunteer service at five-year intervals:
- 25 years: Sue Teeter, Ulster.
- 15 Years: Michelle Isham, Athens.
- 10 Years: Michael Chilson, Sayre; Amy Chilson, Sayre; and Kate Sackett, Athens.
Membership Numeral Guard recognizes the total number of years registered as a Girl Scout member, including both girl and adult years:
- 40 Years: Louise Sackett, Athens.
- 25 Years: Janet Christiansen, Athens.
- 15 Years: Courtney Shepler, Ulster; Keona Walker, Monroeton; and Kim Walker, Monroeton.
- 10 Years: Katie Behm, Sayre.
