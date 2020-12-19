Girl Scouts kick off 2021 cookie sales

For the first time in multiple years, locals have the opportunity to order Girl Scout cookies before Christmas, and do so “with little or no contact.”
According to a press release published Friday by the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program for troops in the NYPENN council will kick off today and run through March 21.
The press release stated that the NYPENN council chose to start the annual cookie fundraiser “a few weeks earlier than usual” this year to provide scouts with extra time and encourage them to focus on collecting order through the organization’s online platform.
Girl Scout cookies can be ordered online and shipped directly to the customer for a fee or delivered for free by girl scouts “with little to no contact once local stock arrives in February,” according to the press release, which helps scouts comply with COVID-19 mitigation measures.
“We want our Girl Scouts to have a positive and successful 2021 cookie program and are trying to be creative to pivot and overcome challenges they’ll once again face due to the pandemic while also providing them with a sense of normalcy,” the press release quoted GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale stating.
Dale said the online sales ability not only helps scouts stay safe in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also teaches life skills including online marketing and adaptability.
“Safety is the priority, which is why girls and customers have options for contactless ordering, payment and delivery. It’s also a chance for our girls to learn digital marketing and sales skills while providing a real-world learning experience about adaptability and perseverance during challenging times,” Dale commented.
Dale also explained that proceeds from cookie sales stay local and help fund Girl Scout activities throughout the year, including camps, travel, badge work and community service projects in which she said the girls “gain important entrepreneurial, business and life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.”
In order to make social distancing available and abide by local government COVID-19 protocols, the NYPENN council is searching for “area businesses or community organizations in high-traffic areas with large parking lots to allow troops to safely host drive-thru cookie booths in February and March.”
Troops are also in need of secure indoor locations “to provide cookie delivery, storage and pickup” like empty storefronts or unoccupied businesses.
According to the press release, businesses or organizations partnering with the Girl Scouts by providing these locations will be given publicity through the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, GSNYPENN Community Partners Facebook page and any cookie advertising the council places.
Anyone willing to help is asked to contact GSNYPENN Director of Product Programs & Retail Operations Ray Mulno at rmulno@gsnypenn.org or (315) 698-9400 x2022.
Individuals can contact the Girl Scout in their life and ask for her Digital Cookie link to place an online cookie order or contact GSNYPENN Customer Engagement to connect with a local troop at 1(855) 213-8555, info@gsnypenn.org or gsnypenn.org/cookies.
Locals can also donate cookies through the council’s Sweet Support Gift of Caring service project, which gifts the treats to first responders, hospitals and Meals on Wheels programs throughout the 26 counties the council is active in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.