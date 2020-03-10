A book shelf now stands next to the Wyalusing Valley Elementary School gym that was put together by Girl Scout Troop 40939 members seeking their Bronze Award. The shelf was recently completed and filled with book donations from the community, with chapter books for older students on the higher shelf and offerings for younger students on the lower shelf. On Monday, the Wyalusing School Board listened to a presentation about the project, which they had previously authorized. Students can also fill the shelf with books they no longer read for their peers. The school board and Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri also received an invitation to attend the Bronze Award Ceremony for Troops 40939 and 40117 on March 22.
Latest News
- Jury selection starts in ex-officer's trial in man's death
- Nearly 10K state government workers are paid at least $100K
- Coronavirus spreads in Pennsylvania, as cancellations grow
- Stocks surge on Wall Street following worst day since 2008
- Police: Dad charged in infant's death admits suffocating her
- 10 Things to Know for Today
- Today in History
- Carol Ann Walsh
Most Popular
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 16
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.