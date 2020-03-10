A book shelf now stands next to the Wyalusing Valley Elementary School gym that was put together by Girl Scout Troop 40939 members seeking their Bronze Award. The shelf was recently completed and filled with book donations from the community, with chapter books for older students on the higher shelf and offerings for younger students on the lower shelf. On Monday, the Wyalusing School Board listened to a presentation about the project, which they had previously authorized. Students can also fill the shelf with books they no longer read for their peers. The school board and Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri also received an invitation to attend the Bronze Award Ceremony for Troops 40939 and 40117 on March 22.