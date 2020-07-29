Area troops in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council (GSNYPENN) sold 1,784,697 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies during the 2020 program — which was unique, historic and challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of those boxes, 33,207 of those boxes were purchased by customers through the Sweet Support Council Gift of Caring annual service project and/or donated by the council to Meals on Wheels and numerous hometown entities serving on the front lines of the pandemic across GSNYPENN’s territory (24 counties in New York, two in northern Pennsylvania).
“The hard work and dedication of our girls and volunteers each cookie season is always unmatched. This year, we encountered a hurdle we’ve never experienced before due to the pandemic — making for both a unique and historic cookie program,” said Julie Dale, GSNYPENN CEO.
“Our members did what Girl Scouts do best — lead and help. Through the assistance of community partners and customers who supported our girls, we were able to raise funds for troops and also deliver a sweet treat to communities served by Meals on Wheels and our hometown essential workers during a time when they truly needed it most. We’re so grateful for the continued support of our Girl Scouts.”
Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls learn financial literacy, practice entrepreneurship and develop essential leadership skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Purchases support local Girl Scouts who use their cookie earnings to power experiences for themselves and their troops. Funds raised always stay local to help troops in several ways including community service projects, programming, camp adventures and more.
With social distancing/shelter at home mandates in effect to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus during what is traditionally the busiest time of GSNYPENN’s cookie season, the council and its troops were forced to cancel all community booth sales and get creative fast. Staff and members moved quickly to extend the season end date from March 29 to May 31, market online sales via girls’ Digital Cookie links, encourage customers to make purchases to be donated to Meals on Wheels and/or hometown heroes on the front lines of the pandemic in their communities, instate no-contact cookie deliveries, and partner with local businesses to help troops sell remaining inventory.
Due to local effects of the pandemic, regional Meals on Wheels have experienced an increase in the number of elderly community members requesting services and Girl Scout Cookies became a special treat for these recipients. More than 7,300 boxes were distributed to these meal programs across GSNYPENN’s service area. Meals on Wheels supports more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. The network serves virtually every community to deliver nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity, strengthening communities one senior at a time.
In addition, thousands of boxes of donated cookies were also distributed to hometown heroes, essential workers and other local entities on the front lines of the pandemic. This included doctors, nurses, and healthcare staff; police and fire departments; EMTs and paramedics; postal carriers; grocery workers; cleaning companies; school district staff and student meal delivery programs; nursing home residents and staff; the Food Bank of Central New York; local and regional food cupboards and pantries; and more.
