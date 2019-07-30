Giving kids a good start to school

SAYRE BOROUGH — Before school buses are once again stuffed with children, some Valley area businesses and organizations are hoping to stuff one of them with a variety of school supplies to help local students in need.
A bus provided by Ridgebury-based contractor Chambers Bus Service will be parked in front of Valley Energy along South Keystone Avenue for the Second Annual Stuff the Bus supply drive. Starting Aug. 1, it will welcome the donations of pencils, crayons, backpacks, rulers, and notebooks during normal business hours over the next 20 days. The items that are collected will then be distributed by volunteers with Encounter Church of Athens to the Sayre, Athens, Waverly and Tioga Central school districts, where they will be given to students in need.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage described the distribution as a wonderful way to help area students.
The Stuff the Bus supply drive is spearheaded by Choice Radio and Valley Energy in conjunction with Chambers Bus Service, the Sayre Elks Club, and Encounter Church.
As it did last year, the Sayre Elks Club will help kick off the campaign with a $2,500 grant from the Elks National Foundation.
“It’s good to be able to help out the local kids in need and know that you’re helping families so they don’t have to worry about the start of school,” said Sayre Elks Club President Kyle Bennett, who added that this falls in line with the club’s focus on youth and veterans in the community.
Encounter Church member Paula Piatt explained that the church has a strong focus on helping the surrounding community, and that this is just another way for the church to provide that service in Jesus’ name.
“The bus last year was full,” she added. “The first year was really, really good and I have a feeling that the second year will be better. I don’t know what we’ll find on the 20th, but hopefully we will have a lot to do.”
Each school district also received $1,000 in cash last year in addition to the school supplies.
