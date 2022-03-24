A gun rights organization have taken issue with Bradford County’s firearms application process.
Gun Owners of America recently sent a letter to Bradford County Sheriff Clinton J. Walters on starting their opposition to rules in the License to Carry Firearms application process.
The organization alleged that Walters instituted requirements regarding references and selective prohibition on out-of-state applications, which they have called unconstitutional. The letter alleges that the county is not permitted to supplement the LTCF application and that it’s a violation for the county to contact references. GOA also states that the county is not permitted to limit the acceptable references only to Bradford County residents or law enforcement.
“Bradford County may not accept applications from some individuals, but deny others as a matter of equal protection. You may not accept applications from residents of Chemung County, New York while denying other non-Pennsylvanians the same rights,” Pennsylvania GOA Director Val Finnell stated in the letter.
There is an agreement where Bradford County accepts applications from Chemung County and vice versa, which is being reviewed, according to Walters.
In 2016, the counties of Chemung and Bradford entered into an inter-county agreement to allow their citizens to apply for gun permits in either county. Bradford County residents can apply for a non-resident New York state pistol permit at the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, while Chemung County residents can apply at the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office for a non-resident Pennsylvania pistol permit. To obtain a pistol permit in Chemung County, applicants must take a three-hour training course, which teaches safety lessons and other material, and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office plans to offer such courses specifically tailored to Pennsylvania residents.
The purpose of the agreement was to make obtaining a permit easier for gun owners.
In response to the Gun Owners of America’s allegations, Walters stated that the Sheriff’s Office will be in compliance with the Pennsylvania Uniform Firearms Act.
“We are reviewing the request that they made compared to our current procedures. I think they are a little bit out of context with some of the things,” Walters said. “However, I am a Second Amendment guy and I have always been. I work for the residents of Bradford County, not GOA, so trying to keep both happy will be a challenge.”
Walters stated that GOA has been outspoken about using the word unconstitutional and believes that there has been misunderstandings.
“There’s no constitutional violation here. The practice of the references and the form historically has been the same for years, so it was nothing that was changed by me,” he said.
He stated that he finds the situation frustrating because he is a strong gun rights advocate.
“License to carry permits for my citizens in this county are paramount and I have never denied a person the application process because they didn’t have a reference. In today’s world with the technology today, 90% of the time when a person comes in and applied and they pass the required background check we issue on the spot. I think there are misconceptions.”
Finnell stated that his organization is always watchful of gun rights infringements.
“Law-abiding individuals should be allowed to protect themselves and shouldn’t be subject to additional requirements beyond that authorized by the legislature,” he said. “Seeing this in Bradford County was a surprise, but we hope it is a misunderstanding rather than intentional and wanted to give Sheriff Walters the opportunity to fix the problem.”
“However, gun owners know that no infringement of gun rights is minor,“ Finnell continued. “Every municipality and elected official needs to know that GOA will pursue its members and our citizens’ rights using every tool in our toolbox.”
