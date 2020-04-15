TROY — Former Towanda Area School District Superintendent Steven Gobble will take over as Troy’s superintendent in an interim capacity once Dr. Amy Martell leaves for a new role as curriculum specialist with BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 at the end of the month.
Gobble was appointed to the temporary job during the Troy School Board’s work session meeting Tuesday. Another motion formalized him as the district’s assistant superintendent from April 1 to April 30.
In July 2016, it was Martell that took over for Gobble, who served four years as Towanda’s superintendent before retirement.
Martell has served as Troy’s superintendent since July 2018. She will be leaving Troy after the end of this month to become a curriculum specialist with BLaST Intermediate Unit 17.
The school board has started interviewing potential superintendent candidates although the district continues to accept applications at this time, according to officials.
