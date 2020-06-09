Going green; Bradford County gets back to business after COVID-19 lockdowns

Bradford County’s first week in the Green Phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s plan to reopen Pennsylvania after lockdowns put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is in the books, meaning most businesses are back open and locals are returning inside their doors — many with strong opinions on how the pandemic was handled.
Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cait Monahon stated that the mandatory closure of businesses deemed non-essential affected local shops in a “wide range of ways,” but that she expects to see Bradford County communities rally around them, especially as summer approaches.
“I suspect that as we are moving into the summer, school is now over, people will begin wanting to start enjoying the warmer days outside of their homes, which will naturally lead to patronizing local businesses,” Monahon stated. “I hope that our local businesses use whatever methods available to them to promote their services, hours and excitement to see customers again.”
Monahon said that she believes one of the benefits to living in a rural area is that the county moved to the Green Phase quickly once reopening began, and shared a new initiative the CBCCC will be kicking off throughout the summer called “Spotlight Member Monday” which will highlight a local establishment on social media with hopes of increasing their exposure in the community.
“I feel that the community always rallies around any and all local needs and I don’t think our local businesses has been any different. I think people recognize the importance of supporting locally and I don’t think this would falter in the future.”
Kim Shafer, co-owner of The Stylin’ Station in Towanda, stated that after 10 weeks of mandated closure her salon is back to business, with changes to promote safety such as offering services by appointment only and in depth sanitation measures after each customer.
Shafer said that though the salon has been “booked solid since opening” her profession is not one that can make up for lost time and that she lost business during one of her most profitable times, when individuals receive their tax refunds.
Shafer stated that she believes the business will “do fine” and recover, but she feels that government’s response to COVID-19 was “blown out of proportion” because Bradford County did not see the amount of deaths other areas did and resources should have instead been used to help elderly individuals.
“The general public is being held back and basically punished because elderly people are passing away and I think they need to concentrate on helping the elderly to get better instead of letting them just die from this,” Shafer commented.
Maryanne Geiss, co-owner of Friendship Star Quilt Shop in Sayre, told that her store was actually impacted positively by the COVID-19 restrictions.
Being a fabric and sewing supply store, Friendship Star provided individuals with fabric, elastic and other supplies to make face masks. Though they were deemed “non-essential” twice by the government, they were able to provide these materials to customers through online sales, shipping options and curbside pick up.
Geiss stated now that Bradford County has entered the green phase of reopening the shop has opened back up with its regular hours while utilizing a host of safety measures including limiting the amount of people in the store, offering fabric samples in Ziplock style bags, offering hand sanitizer and allowing for concerned individuals to schedule private appointments.
Geiss said Friendship Star benefitted in many ways from being located in a rural area, including what she believes are more safe conditions and generosity of her customers, though she stated it was small businesses like hers that took the hardest hits from COVID-19 lockdowns.
“While I understand the need to protect people from COVID-19, forcing small businesses, who run on shoestring budgets, (to) close while allowing big box stores to remain open was devastating. Most small businesses don’t have many customers in their stores to begin with and we depend on our business to support us. Especially, when the big box stores carry the same things small businesses carry and were allowed to sell these items and small businesses were forced to close their doors was a great miscarriage of economic responsibility by Governor Wolf. Especially since most of us were rejected in our applications to remain open as life sustaining businesses. All small businesses are life sustaining,” she said explaining that hobby shops, consignment shops and the like also help individuals live well. “If anything, small businesses should have remained opened and big box stores given limited hours of operation and their customer capacity.”
“Sadly, many businesses will not survive this,” Geiss continued. “The big box stores could’ve survived this because they are for profit only. The small business owner is here to help the community and their customers, not to make a huge profit. We do this for the love of independence and to serve the people of our community, to make a decent living. We’re not out to buy three to four houses, yachts, or drive fancy cars. We simple love our community and want to give people the best customer service we can.”
Many locals were just as ecstatic as business owners to return to store shelves and restaurant tables as Bradford County entered the Green Phase of reopening and shared their thoughts on COVID-19 lockdowns.
“At some point life has to return to normal. We did our part in “flattening the curve” and now it is up to the health department to keep us informed of cases, where they are and do contact tracing,” said Denise Koehler Morris, who told that she and her husband don’t like to cook and are happy to have restaurants open again. “Anyone who is not comfortable with this Green Phase should stay home and protect themselves if they feel they have to.”
Sarah Neeley, who was excited to take her sons out for dinner to celebrate their graduation from Troy High School, said the restaurant had new precautionary measures in place including only a certain number of people allowed per table and paper menus.
“We always try to support our local businesses when we can but we tried to make the kids’ less-than-special graduation better,” Neeley stated. “It was so nice to be able to be out! I think we have been caged up long enough. People need social interaction, it’s good for their mental health! We were not made to do this life alone. I feel this can be treated as any other communicable disease. At this point we all know how to wash our hands right! We are good! Let us be free!”
Tracey Congdon Weldy, another Bradford County resident told that she was able to get a haircut since the area has gone green, though it was a much different atmosphere than usual.
Weldy stated that it “definitely was nothing like things were before” as there was no conversation because there were no other clients allowed in the shop at the same time, both she and her hairdresser had to wear masks and she was not able to have her hair blow dried because of government regulations.
“Honestly it felt to be a little much,” Weldy commented, noting that she feels Bradford County is largely equipped to social distance to begin with. “I do feel it is important for all of us to start going out again because this virus is not going away and we cannot live our lives shut inside of our homes. I think we need to be smart about things.”
“I don’t see any changes from yellow status to green status, that’s what is frustrating,” commented Shauna Wesneski, who said that her family visited the stores to show their children what it was like and stock up on supplies for her business. “I do feel safe. I feel like those who would like to wear masks should but the rest of us would like to move on. It was important for my business that I get back to work and was able to open. It was so important for the kids from my daycare and my own children to see and communicate with their friends. Just by doing little things it started feeling “normal” again.”
“I feel like COVID was not handled properly locally or state wide,” she continued. “I don’t feel like our children were in enough danger to take them out of school for the rest of the year. I don’t feel like, in a mental health manner, anyone really cared about how any of this would affect our children. There were a couple representatives including (Clint) Owlett that seemed to be on our side which was refreshing. For my family in particular we really took advantage of our time together and really enjoyed being home and secluded. We really focused on God and essential tasks like counting money, cursive and such until the online schooling started which is a whole thing in itself.”
