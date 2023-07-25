CANTON — When you work outside, grow a garden, or otherwise plan to utilize the great outdoors in your daily life, one of the most important people in your life is the weather person.
In that regard, our area was visited by a very important person indeed: Joe Snedeker, meteorologist of WNEP in Scranton.
Snedeker was pedaling his bike around the news station’s viewing area in the 26th GoJoe Charity Bike Ride to benefit St. Joseph’s Center in Scranton.
St. Joseph’s, often referred as “St. Joe’s,” offers services for individuals with intellectual disabilities as well as pregnancy care and outpatient therapy, among other services. For the last 26 years, Snedeker has teamed up with St. Joe’s, pedaling the roads of northeastern Pennsylvania bringing awareness of their mission and raising funds for them.
This year, Snedeker made stops in Wysox and Canton on Monday.
Canton, tucked away into the south-western corner of Bradford County, made sure to make Snedeker feel welcome when he rolled into town at 5:30 p.m. that evening.
Music blared, food trucks parked, and a crowd of over 60 people showed up at the Main Street Park in Canton to welcome Snedeker to Canton.
“I’m a big fan of Joe. I watch him every day,” explained Kathy Tillotson, who made the short trek from Ogdensburg to see Snedeker.
Different Canton organizations came out as well, with the Chamber of Commerce selling drinks and the Rialto Theatre holding a drawing for free movie tickets. Innes Hose Co. had volunteers and fire engines directing traffic around Snedeker’s arrival. Members of Canton’s borough council and mayor were present as well.
Snedeker was joined in the last part of his ride from Wysox by Grant and Tate Cole of the Canton Cycling Club.
The crowd roared as Snedeker pedaled into the park, shaking hands with members of the crowd and thanking them all for coming. A WNEP crew was on hand to record the crowd’s reactions, and Snedeker recorded a spot there in the park.
“Hey have any of you heard of crowd surfing? I kind of want to try crowd surfing,” Snedeker addressed the crowd. It wasn’t Snedeker himself the crowd lifted into the air though, but a life-sized cardboard cutout of him that rode the crowd around the park.
Many folks had chicken hats, rubber chickens, even a live chicken, to mark Snedeker’s “Year of the Chicken” gimmick that had captured their sense of humor.
“It’s definitely taken on a life of its own,” explained Nancy Sheffield, who had adorned herself in a chicken hat and had posed for pictures with the Snedeker cutout.
Canton was the fourth stop on day one of Snedeker’s Ride. He will head down state with 12 more stops across the next four days as he pedals for a cause.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
