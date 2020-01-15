Golden Owl honor recognizes Athens’ ag educator Steinfelt for excellence

ATHENS BOROUGH — As students gathered in the Athens Area High School auditorium Tuesday, they and agriculture teacher Dave Steinfelt believed it was just for a regular assembly.
Then they learned that the school had a Golden Owl Award state finalist — and it was Steinfelt.
The educator knew he had been nominated and was in the running for the award, but Tuesday’s announcement left him surprised.
“It’s a real honor to be recognized for this,” he said after accepting a $500 check from the presenters representing Nationwide Insurance via Gannon Associates, the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, and Pennsylvania Future Farmers of America.
Steinfelt is one of four teachers selected to be in the running for Pennsylvania’s Golden Owl Award and a $3,000 grand prize, which will be awarded in June at the state FFA convention.
“I don’t often seek recognition for anything,” he said. “The students are who really deserve a lot of the recognition. I just try to teach them. They do a lot of the work. They just make me look good.”
Steinfelt, who is currently in his 18th year of teaching, also acknowledged the support he has received from colleagues and administrators.
One of those administrators, high school Principal Corey Mosher, said the recognition was well deserved.
“We are certainly proud of you,” he told Steinfelt,” and I’m honored to have such an outstanding educator at our school. It’s an honor and a privilege to work with Mr. Steinfelt on a daily basis. Many times, when we need to get the job done, I call Mr. Steinfelt.”
As part of Tuesday’s presentation, several written comments were shared by Sean Beirne with Gannon Associates praising Steinfelt, recognizing his dedication to students in the classroom and his surrounding community as a volunteer firefighter.
“This educator spends many hours beyond his normal workday providing additional experiences for his students, including Maple Association tours, canned food drives, fall leadership conference, county FFA meetings, and touring local farms as much as he possibly can,” said Beirne, an Athens grad and former agriculture student himself.
The Golden Owl Award recognizes educators “for their outstanding service to agricultural education and the tremendous contributions they make in preparing the next generation of students,” according to Mike Brammer, the executive director of Pennsylvania FFA.
From July 1 through Nov. 16, students, faculty, and community members were asked to nominate deserving teachers. Sixty-six teachers from across Pennsylvania ended up nominated, said Brammer.
Last year’s inaugural awards recognized ag educators in Ohio and Iowa. This year it has spread to California, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.