TOWANDA — Friday was the third annual “Golf Fore Kids Classic” golf tournament hosted by The Children’s House/Child Advocacy Center. The event was hosted at the Towanda Golf Club.
All told, 17 teams of four showed up early Friday morning to kick off the event. The teams registered near the pro shop and dispersed to the holes of the course to begin their games. Golfers participating in the event were treated to a BBQ lunch mid-day and all-day beverage service.
Hole one also hosted a cornhole-raffle with a Yeti cooler as the prize. Willing participants could purchase tickets and bag throws, earning more tickets with each bag sunk.
Supporters who didn’t golf could come and purchase raffle tickets corresponding to a host of donated items from gift cards to baking supplies to a signed picture of Pittsburgh Steeler Cam Heyward. A “cheer wagon” full of wine and spirits donated from the staff of CHCAC was also up for grabs.
“We have a good turnout and it’s a beautiful day,” Brittney Mink-Eiklor observed.
Executive director of the CHCAC, she was chief organizer of the event. She and other CHCAC staff busily worked to keep the day running smoothly, administering the raffles and cornhole game.
“I get out [to golf] about half a dozen times a year, and I want to support the Children’s House,” said Dustin Bishop, leading a team sponsored by Bishop Brothers Construction. He and his teammates paused their game to toss some bags for the cornhole game, before teeing off and not shanking any balls at hole one.
Morale among the golfers was high, despite the bedeviling first hole. Awards were given out to the first and last place teams, as well as the golfer with the longest drive and closest to the pin. Raffle winners of the prizes, wagon, and Yeti cooler were announced soon after.
Mink-Eiklor said she was hoping to fundraise about $12,000 from the days events, which will go toward CHCAC’s operating expenses.
Children’s House is the only non-profit in Bradford and Sullivan counties that is involved in investigation and prosecution of crimes against children. They work with law enforcement, children and youth services, medical and psychological professionals, and others to ensure children are properly advocated for and their rights are protected in abuse and criminal situations.
The event was sponsored by numerous local businesses including Leprino Foods, Bishop Brothers Construction, The Dunn Group, Flynn Energy, Griffin Dawsey DePaola & Jones, and others.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
