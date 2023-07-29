WYSOX — An annual golf tournament returned Friday and featured multiple teams playing in a friendly competition to benefit a regional nonprofit.
The 18th Annual Lyle Williams Memorial Golf Tournament was held at Towanda Golf Club on a hot and sunny afternoon. Around 20 teams participated in the yearly event.
The tournament fundraised for the Abuse & Rape Crisis Center in Towanda. ARCC provides “a safe space for adults and children to begin emotional and physical healing from interpersonal violence,” according to its website. The nonprofit helps around 300 survivors of domestic violence and 150 survivors of sexual abuse each year.
ARCC services include counseling, trauma therapy, confidential emergency shelters and support groups. It also offers a 24/7 crisis support hotline where “staff assist in safety planning, crisis intervention, reviewing options and referrals to other community resources,” the website adds. The nonprofit’s programs are presented in local school districts from head-start through high school.
One of the golf teams was the quartet of Colleen Sullivan, Janae Hicks, Curtis Hicks and Cody Taylor. They were the first place winners of last year’s tournament and collectively felt confident about this year’s competition.
Sullivan expressed that Friday was a perfect weather day for a golf outing despite the hot temperatures. The event had multiple meanings for Sullivan. She is a ARCC board member and her husband was Williams’ nephew.
“We’re going to make the most out of it,” Sullivan said. “Money goes towards a great cause and [the tournament is] in honor of a great man.”
Lyle Williams was a PGA golf professional who grew up in Rome and graduated from Northeast Bradford High School in 1969. He passed away in 2006 at age 54 after being diagnosed with cancer. His friend and fellow golf professional John Graczyk created the tournament to keep his memory alive while also fundraising for the community.
Lyle’s wife, Lynda was at Friday’s tournament golfing with her son, Jeff and nephew, Dan.
“Most people that are here today have been here multiple times,” Lynda said. “We’re happy that everybody supports it and we’re able to support ARCC, which is an awesome cause.”
Lynda and Jeff both expressed that the event feels like a family reunion that brings distant relatives and friends back together.
“It’s wonderful to have everyone come out every year,” Jeff said. “It’s really cool to be around the people and have a really nice day.”
ARCC can be contacted via phone at (570) 265-5333, email at arcc@arccbc.org or its mailing address: PO Box 186, Towanda PA 18848.
