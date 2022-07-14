WYSOX — Golfers were ready to tee off at Towanda Golf Club Wednesday for a regional nonprofit dedicated to mentoring local children.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers held its 27th Annual Great Golf Fore a Great Cause Tournament on a hot and sunny morning.
“For this event, we bring a lot of community members together to support and recognize the need for mentorship for disadvantaged youth in the area,” said Executive Director Lauren Heilweil.
BBBS provides “children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better, forever,” according to its mission statement. The Twin Tiers nonprofit serves the counties of Bradford; Sullivan; Tioga, Pa.; Tioga, N.Y. and Broome, N.Y.
All of the money raised at the tournament stays local and will go towards serving those children with continued opportunities, Heilweil noted. She also said that the program is of no cost to volunteers or families. To become a mentor, people have to be interviewed and go through background checks and training.
“We don’t turn any child away to any of our programs,” she said. “We match them up with mentors for the purpose of positive influences, role modeling and playing any type of role that is missing in their lives.”
She stated that a trusting caring adult is paired with them based on shared preferences to help them make better decisions and fulfill their greatest potential.
“We also try to clear up the misconception of how much time it takes to volunteer and be a mentor versus the impact,” she said. “It’s four to eight hours per month, so it’s not really the time commitment that people think it is, but the impact is so grand. It really changes children’s lives.”
In Bradford County, over 30 kids are currently waiting for mentors, while the entire service area of BBBS has a total of 150 kids waiting, Heilweil stated. BBBS has served 205 kids so far this year and is on track to serve a total of 300 overall.
“Our kids are 75% male, so we could always use more male volunteers,” she said. “Many of the boys don’t have a father in their lives or male influence, so that can effect behavior.”
Children with mentors through the program are 52% less likely to skip school, 46% less likely to begin using drugs and 33% less likely to hit someone, according to BBBS. Around 86% said that their mentor helped them make better choices.
Denise Lambert has been a mentor for four years and called it a rewarding experience. The girl she mentors was six-years-old when she started and is 10 now. Despite being a busy person, mentorship is not time consuming at all and it pays off, she stated.
“I have a great relationship with my “Little” and I really miss her when I don’t see her,” Lambert said. “Her dad told me that I was one consistent thing in her life. I think that’s the main thing with BBBS is that kids need somebody consistent in their lives and someone who really cares about them.”
Applications can be made online at www.bbbstwintiers.org or at a local BBBS office. The nonprofit’s Bradford County office is located at 10 Park Street Suite 2 in Towanda, and its office number is 570-265-3009. People can also call 1-866-344-BIGS or go to the BBBS Facebook page.
