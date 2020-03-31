Bradford County Commissioners will be holding weekly Facebook Live sessions starting this week to address residents’ COVID-19 concerns and “provide consistent messaging,” according to an announcement Tuesday from the commissioners office.
The first session will take place at noon on Thursday on the BC Commissioners Facebook page, www.facebook.com/bcc/commissioners.
Residents are asked to submit questions ahead of time by emailing them to covidquestions@bradfordco.org. The commissioners will then review them and answer the most frequently asked questions each week.
The Facebook Live sessions are currently scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month. They will also be held following the commissioners’ regularly scheduled meetings on the second and fourth Thursday of each month, which will be livestreamed starting at 10 a.m. Those Q&A sessions will wrap up around 11:30 a.m.
These livestreams will continue until further notice.
