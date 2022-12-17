Gov. Tom Wolf on COVID policies: ‘I’m going to be second-guessing myself until the day I die’

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, seen here at a rally for his successor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, said he will second-guess himself until the day he dies on his COVID-19 policies.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/HEATHER KHALIFA
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — As he prepares to leave office, Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s still turning over in his mind the decisions he made during the first, tumultuous months of the COVID-19 pandemic.