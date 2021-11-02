On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the start of the 2022 Open Enrollment Period for health care coverage through Pennie, the state-based health insurance marketplace.
“Pennie is the one-stop shop for Pennsylvanians’ health care needs,” Gov. Wolf said. “With Pennie, Pennsylvanians have access to a variety of resources to help them understand how to apply, shop, and enroll in health coverage including access to people who can help them right in their community.”
In July 2019, Gov. Wolf signed legislation establishing the state-based marketplace, which replaces healthcare.gov as the state’s official site for health insurance plan shopping and the only source for financial assistance for healthcare cost and coverage.
There are nearly 344,000 Pennie customers currently in Pennsylvania.
“Now is the time to sign up for low-cost, quality coverage through Pennie. As a result of the American Rescue Plan premium savings, coverage has never been more in reach for so many Pennsylvanians,” said Pennie Executive Director Zachary W. Sherman.
Nine out of 10 Pennie customers qualify for savings that increased in value for low-income individuals, working families and near-retirees, according to Sherman.
He encouraged individuals to visit pennie.com to enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage that will start on New Year’s Day and they can also call its customer care at 1-844-844-8040.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.