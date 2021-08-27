Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf sent the Federal Emergency Management Agency a letter Thursday urging the agency to lower the federal damage assessment thresholds for federal aid in place to help those impacted by natural disasters.
“These localized short-duration, high-intensity precipitation events result in significant damages and impacts to human lives, but they rarely meet the thresholds needed for federal disaster aid in the form of Individual Assistance,” Wolf said. “While my administration is working diligently to support recovery efforts, substantial gaps remain when these localized events do not meet federal damage assessment thresholds. As a result, victims are left to pick up the pieces with little to no financial support. I’m requesting that FEMA adjust the thresholds to better reflect current weather trends that, as a result of climate change, are causing these intense rainstorms and impacting communities, including those that typically do not experience flooding.”
Wolf noted that although areas like Bradford County that were impacted by the July 12 flooding qualified for low-interest disaster loan assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration, they were unable to meet the criterial for the federal Individual Assistance program, which directly helps homeowners and renters.
“Evaluating impacts solely on a micro level at the municipal or county level alone, rather than toward a whole state assessment, would provide a more realistic assessment of the impacts to that community,” Wolf said. “Doing so will provide much needed direct assistance to the most vulnerable who most often are ineligible for other disaster assistance.”
Wolf noted that flooding is becoming more common due to these short-duration high-intensity rainstorms, and are occurring more outside of the established flood plains – where homeowners or renters are not required to purchase flood insurance.
