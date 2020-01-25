In advance of his upcoming budget address, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf used a news conference in a robotics lab Carnegie Mellon University on Friday to draw particular attention to one area where he hopes to increase state funding – technological innovation.
Remarking on Mill 19’s transformation from a former steel mill, Wolf signaled his intention to use government funding to spark research and development sectors.
“We cannot afford to fall behind,” Wolf said. “But we have. From 2005 to 2017, 90 percent of the nation’s innovation sector growth was in five metro areas … and none of those five metro areas in the United States were in Pennsylvania. In fact, the number of Pennsylvanians employed in tech-related industries, last count, was dropping disproportionately to our population, lack of population growth.”
To counter that, the governor said, his budget proposal will contain about $12.35 million in funding for several innovation-focused efforts. That included $5 million for the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority, $2.5 million for Industrial Resource Centers, $2.35 million for Invent Penn State and another $2.5 million to be divided among a number of entities devoted to innovation in the state.
Much of the funds to the various centers will go out to businesses willing to partner with the state’s higher education institutions to transform, expand or start up in areas relating to technology.
Wolf said that his goal was for the funds to be targeted and for the state to keep track of outcomes, and for the investments to happen outside the state’s existing tech hubs in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and State College.
“I’m also calling for a new accountability set of standards so that we can regularly review our strategy and continuously improve it,” he said. “Governments should not try to pick winners, but we should do everything we can to support the companies, the organizations, the trends that seem to be winning. And I think that’s what we’re trying to do here.”
Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, who vowed that the Democratic caucus would fight to keep the innovation proposals in the budget during negotiations with the Republican majority this year, echoed the governor’s thoughts on accountability.
“What’s important is that these are resources that are not going to be handouts,” he said. “There’s going to be an expectation that they’re going to be merit based. And what that does is make certain that … all those folks who will be seeking these resources have to make certain when they’re competing with other parts of the state, that they’re making certain that they are putting … forward the best practices and recognizing what are the best things that we need to move forward on.”
The governor’s budget address will be delivered to a joint session of the Legislature on Feb. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.