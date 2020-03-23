Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Sunday night he’s reconsidering his order to shutter liquor stores as part of the state’s coronavirus mitigation effort.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board closed 600 wine and spirits stores across the state Tuesday under Wolf’s social distancing directive. Since then, industry trade groups and the Department of Drug and Alcohol have raised concerns about blanket shut downs, encouraging Wolf himself to revisit the decision.
“We are looking at that very seriously,” Wolf said. “I’m trying to understand the thinking in other states. On the one hand, this can be considered a nonessential function. On the other hand … this sometimes gets to be a health issue for those with a substance use disorder.”
Pennsylvania is the only state nationwide to close liquor stores, according to Chris Swonger, CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. The PLCB bans spirits sales outside of bars, restaurants and the state stores, so the shutdown leaves customers with virtually no access to alcohol beyond wine and beer.
Swonger sent a letter to the governor Thursday urging him to consider alternatives to a complete shutdown – like allowing restaurants to sell liquor to takeout customers, reducing operating hours at state stores or only keeping a few select locations open.
While Wolf said he’s reconsidering the liquor store issue, he’s holding firm to an order shuttering all nonessential businesses indefinitely in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19. The state will begin enforcement action on noncompliant businesses beginning 8 a.m. Monday. The Department of Community and Economic Development said Sunday it had processed 10,000 waivers for businesses petitioning to stay open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.