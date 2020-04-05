HARRISBURG – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and as significant religious holidays approach in the coming weeks, Gov. Tom Wolf and religious leaders from across the commonwealth are encouraging alternative forms of faith gatherings.
Wolf and Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine updated the stay-at-home order guidance to reflect the need for further guidance for religious gatherings.
Updated guidance notes that while nothing in the stay-at-home order should affect the operation of religious institutions, “Religious leaders are encouraged to find alternatives to in-person gatherings and to avoid endangering their congregants. Individuals should not gather in religious buildings or homes for services or celebrations until the stay-at-home order is lifted.”
“I know that we’re nearing several holidays, including major religious holidays like Easter and Passover,” Wolf said. “I am encouraging religious leaders hosting a holiday celebration to consider an alternative that does not bring people together in-person.
“As a person of faith, I understand how important it is to worship, and that congregating, whether for a service or seder dinner, can be at the very core of one’s faith. But I also understand how important it is to help neighbors, and the best way to help our neighbors right now is not by congregating. It’s by staying at home.”
Pennsylvania religious leaders joined Wolf in urging fellow leaders to embrace alternate forms of worship.
Pennsylvania has more than 10,000 cases and 136 deaths since the first case was announced on March 6. Wolf has put in place measured mitigation efforts to save lives and stop the spread, include a statewide stay-at-home order.
“I know that Pennsylvanians are strong, resilient and care about their families, friends, neighbors and community, including their religious communities,” Wolf said. “We must all continue to do our part to stop the spread of this deadly virus.”
